Adhesive tiles: how to put them to give a radical change to your bathroom and kitchen

Giving a new look to your bathroom or kitchen can be easier (and cheaper) than you think. And it does not necessarily have to go through a reform. To change the style of your walls you don’t need to dig deep into your pocket or have knowledge of masonry.

A work that has lasted 14 years and other ways to go crazy during a renovation

Self-adhesive vinyl tiles and borders are a quick and easy solution to apply to renew the decoration of our rooms. They are especially useful for bathrooms and kitchens whose style has become outdated. They can be the perfect option if we have just bought a house and have to adjust the budget a little, but also if we rent and cannot carry out comprehensive renovations.

Vinyl tiles are stickers made of PVC with which we can effortlessly cover old tiles. If we are going to use them in bathrooms and kitchens, we will have to make sure that they are resistant to heat and water, and therefore, easily washable by wiping their surface with a damp cloth.

The previous step before choosing the style or pattern of our tiles (the range is very wide) is to measure the ones we want to cover to know what size we have to select, as well as the total surface that we are going to decorate.

To place them, you just have to clean and dry the wall where they are going to be glued well and then arrange them as you would with any sticker, but paying attention that there are no bubbles on the surface. To do this, once they are well placed in place, pressure must be applied from the center to the outside.





Self-adhesive vinyl became fashionable a few years ago and is a very common solution used in many homes. Not only can they be used to cover tiles, they are also available in the form of larger sheets or rolls to cover entire walls, and even to decorate floors, also serving as insulation against the cold.

In addition to the ease of placing them without being a renovation expert, and the little time we will need to invest in the operation, we can find endless styles and prints. There are those that imitate ceramics, different textures of wood, natural stone, brick, hydraulic, with geometric shapes, flowers or in plain colors with different shades. Rustic style, vintage or following the latest trends in interior design.

Prices and qualities

The prices of vinyl tiles vary depending on their quality and thickness. They can range from 7 euros per square meter for the lowest ranges, to 45 euros per square meter for the highest ranges, to around 20 euros per square meter if we choose medium ranges.

To renew, for example, five square meters of tile in your kitchen or bathroom, you can invest about one hundred euros if you buy mid-range vinyl. Sometimes just covering a strip of tiles will be enough to give it a new look and modernize the space.

As it is such a simple option to apply, in recent years there has been a proliferation of brands and establishments where these solutions can be purchased, both in physical stores and warehouses. on-line. If you are interested in using them to renovate your bathroom or kitchen, you can visit a large establishment specialized in DIY, construction and decoration, physical bathroom and kitchen stores, and an endless number of brands that you can find on-line with a wide variety of styles and prices.





Tricks to stick your vinyls well

The first thing we have to do is prepare the surface where we are going to stick the vinyls, whether they are tile-shaped stickers or larger sheets. We will clean the area where it is going to be applied well to eliminate all types of dirt and we will let it dry completely so that no moisture remains.

Depending on our budget, we will try to choose a good quality vinyl to guarantee that it will be durable. It is also important that we choose suitable vinyl for the surface where we are going to install it (on other tiles or on the wall directly) and the type of room, as well as whether we are going to place it indoors or outdoors.

If you already have your vinyls, now is the time to place them on the surface you want to cover. It is very important that you follow the manufacturer’s instructions. And that you use the right tools. For example, plastic spatulas are usually useful to press and smooth the vinyl well, avoiding air bubbles.

An extra trick to make the vinyl adhere well is to use heat, either with a dryer or even with a heat gun. This will help us activate the adhesive more quickly. Then, with the spatula or a cloth we can press the surface well.

It will not always be necessary, but if you want extra protection you can apply, once you have adhered the vinyl to your wall, a transparent varnish or sealant. With this solution you will be able to increase its useful life and protect it from humidity or exposure to ultraviolet rays. It also helps it take longer to take off.

As a posteriori measure, once the vinyl has been placed, it will be essential to properly maintain it. It is important that we clean them periodically, with mild products that do not damage their colors and surface. One option is to use warm water with some non-abrasive detergent.

If you see that any area of ​​the vinyl is coming off, act as soon as possible. Applying a little heat with pressure again may be enough to fix it.

Ten tricks to make your house always smell clean



You have already seen that it is very easy to change the decoration of the tiles in your house without having to do masonry renovation, with a low budget and without being very handy with versatile, original vinyl coverings that look authentic.