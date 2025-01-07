«The four friends have tried to take the masculinity deconstruction course and have realized that it has been unsuccessful. So, they’re back to square one. But with everything that has happened to them, suddenly they begin to dialogue with reality again in a very fun way,” the guest advanced.

On the other hand, the female protagonists “also have to dialogue with masculinity, which is always very screwed up,” her co-star added with a laugh. «In this third season a lot of things happen to us. The female characters are also developed more due to the plurality of conflicts that exist in the world of women. And I think she is funnier and crazier than ever,” Hervás said.

The odyssey of filming a pregnancy in fiction

In fact, Daniela, the character from Madrid, ended the second season of the series by going to London to get inseminated. “And it comes with a bang,” recalled, for his part, his partner in fiction. Throughout the new chapters the entire process of pregnancy is experienced, something that in terms of characterization has not been easy for the actress. “They made three or four gut prostheses and I also needed four people to put them on,” the guest revealed for Motos’ hallucination. “Was it a gut or a Formula 1?” the presenter joked.









If placing the fake belly was an odyssey, as he explained in detail Maria Hervasfilming the birth and making it realistic was no less so. “I was completely immobilized for two and a half hours, sprawled there…” “There were also fetal specialists, who bring a doll that is nailed and also goes in parts,” Gil added. “I can’t handle that much,” said the man from Requena, even more surprised. «Four people to put the belly in, fetal specialists, two hours spread out… But that was ‘Alpha Males‘ either ‘Mission Impossible’“?” he asked, confessing that “I’m getting sick just thinking about it.”