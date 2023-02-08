Adele and Sam Smith arrived at the ceremony separately and fans are waiting for a photo of the two together.

The 2023 Grammy ceremony is giving a lot to talk about after all the furor that was experienced on social networks due to a suspicion that was around and exposed that Adele and sam smith they were the same person. However, tonight the mystery ended and the fans verified what many thought and others doubted. However, despite the response, fans still have a request for both artists. Will they comply?

The Grammys revealed a great mystery that was brewing on social networks and left fans in doubt. Adele and Sam Smith they are not the same person. Both celebrities arrived at the great music ceremony separately and the autonomy of each one could finally be demonstrated.

Adele arrives at the Grammys

The great singer did not pose on the red carpet, but came directly to the ceremony in a red dress with a lot of volume on the neckline. Likewise, she was surprised by being introduced by the actor dwayne johnsonbetter known as ‘The Rock’.

Adele and 'The Rock' greet each other at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Photo: TNT capture

Who did Sam Smith arrive at the Grammys with?

sam smith He arrived very early for the ceremony and was one of the first to walk the carpet in a stunning red suit. The singer did not arrive alone, because, although Adele was not with him, he was accompanied by Kim Petras, a great duo who won a Grammy thanks to their song “Unholy”.

It should be noted that, long ago, sam smith He confessed for an interview that the strangest rumor he heard was that fans believed that he and Adele were the same person because they never saw them meet in the same place and, also, because their voices were similar.

Fans ask for photo

Even though both artists They already participate in the Grammys and the rumor that they are the same person collapsed, the networks exploded with the request for a photo of both artists. Will they access?

Sam Smith takes the theory of being Adele as a joke

Sam Smith was invited to The Drew Barrymore Show where he was encouraged to comment on the theory that he is the same person as Adele, after the actress asked him what is the weirdest rumor they have said about him.

“Everybody seems to think I’m Adele. In drag,” she said at the start. “They’ve never seen us in the same room together. If you lower your voice, it sounds a bit like mine. So people think we’re the same person,” she added.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras win the gramophone for their song “Unholy”

On February 5, Sam Smith and Kim Petras took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their latest single “Unholy.” This fact came to light, making the German artist the first trans woman to receive a gramophone.

Adele beat Bad Bunny in the ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ category

It was the icing on the cake. Adele won an award in the ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ category at the 2023 Grammys. In this way, the author of “Rolling in the deep” managed to win over artists like Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Lizzo, among other singers who were a boom in 2022.

The artist achieved this feat in her musical career with her song “Easy on me.”