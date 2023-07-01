More news, more entertainment and more direct for the Saturday afternoons of La Sexta. From the next course, ‘Más Vale Tarde’ also arrives on the Saturday afternoon slot with ‘Más Vale Sábado’, hosted by Boris Izaguirre and Adela González, which returns to the program in which she worked until 2016.

Starting in September, both will lead the Saturday version of ‘Más Vale Tarde’ on Saturdays, taking over from Iñaki López and Cristina Pardo who will continue for another season hosting the show from Monday to Friday. In its more than ten years on the screen, ‘Más Vale Tarde’ has established itself as a current benchmark, addressing it in all areas: from politics, through cultural, sports or more social chronicle issues.

In addition, this daily program of La Sexta is also a door to the purest entertainment with fun sections, protagonists and collaborators. Diversity of themes, approaches and testimonials that make ‘Más Vale Tarde’ the perfect window to look at the reality of the street.

return to the beginnings



Adela González will thus return to the program of which she was already a part from 2014 to 2016, in what was her first professional adventure in a chain. «Delighted to return to what was my home, La Sexta and very grateful to Atresmedia for betting on me to make ‘Más Vale Tarde’ grow on Saturdays, a program that I feel is my own. I return after seven years, after having grown as a professional, not only in the field of information, but also in entertainment. I also do it with a team willing to give everything, and accompanied by the great Boris Izaguirre, an exceptional person, says Adela González.

Along with her, in this Saturday version of ‘Más Vale Tarde’ will be Boris Izaguirre, one of the most popular faces on Spanish television. Presenter, writer (finalist for the Premio Planeta in 2007) and screenwriter, Boris thus adds a new project with La Sexta, where he will also present the program ‘Desmontando’, which will premiere next year.