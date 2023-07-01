Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023 – 7:50 pm

The deputy judge of the Regional Labor Court of the 1st region, Karime Loureiro Simão, granted an injunction to the action filed by the Union of Workers of Energy Companies of Rio de Janeiro and region (Sintergia-RJ), which asked for the suspension of employee dismissals by Eletrobras, until the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7,385, filed by the federal government against a device in the Privatization Law of Eletrobras, is judged.

“From what is observed in the case file, it appears that, in fact, the defendant company has been carrying out a series of dismissals from its staff, without clearly informing the criteria used for such dismissals”, says the judge.

The decision covers the framework for dismissals from 05/01/2023 to 04/30/2024. If it fails to comply, Eletrobras will have to pay a fine of R$1,000 per worker dismissed, up to a limit of R$50,000.

Dismissals will have to be suspended until the company demonstrates compliance with all the requirements of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT) for the dismissal of male and female employees; present the study of the impact of layoffs on labor relations, core activity and provision of essential public service; and submit, after disclosure of the Voluntary Dismissal Plan (PDV), the deadline for joining and compiling the employees who will adhere to it.

Eletrobras will also have to inform the list of all workers who will be dismissed, and the reasons for having been chosen, and the consequent schedule of dismissals.

According to Diego Bochnie and Maximiliano Garcez, from Advocacia Garcez, the firm that represents Sintergia-RJ and the National Electricity Collective, “the decision protects the rights of all workers at Eletrobras and its subsidiaries and serves the interests of Brazilian society as a as a whole, insofar as all decisions regarding the workforce should have been taken considering the effective participation of the Union in the shareholding structure of Eletrobras”, said the lawyers in a note.























