Addis Ababa (Agencies)

Yesterday, the Ethiopian Parliament excluded the name of the “Tigray People’s Liberation Front” from the list of terrorist organizations, in a major step towards forming an interim local government after a two-year war. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which led the rebellion against the central government in late 2020, was classified as a terrorist group in May 2021. The conflict ended with the signing of an armistice in Pretoria last November after tens of thousands were killed, and millions were forced to leave their homes.

The Ethiopian parliament said in a statement that the majority of deputies approved the removal from the list.

The exclusion of the name “Tigray People’s Liberation Front” from the list is a prerequisite for the front’s participation in an interim government, whose spokesman, Getachew Reda, was nominated last week to head it.

Desalegn Chen, a deputy for the opposition Amhara National Movement, voted against the removal from the list, accusing the “Tigray People’s Liberation Front” of not fulfilling its commitments in the peace agreement.

“When it comes to disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, none of it has been achieved,” he said.

“The federal government must guarantee the people that the TPLF will not wage another round of war,” Chani added.