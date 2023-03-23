Dina Mahmoud (London)

A few weeks after the United States conducted military exercises to combat terrorism, with forces from West African countries, which were described as the first of their kind, Western security circles confirmed that such field cooperation does not replace the crystallization of a new approach on the part of Washington and its most prominent allies in the international arena. To deal with the growing terrorist threat in Africa.

The data on the ground indicates that extremist and extremist organizations, led by the terrorist organization “ISIS”, are working to consolidate their feet in Africa and different parts of the world, after the defeats they suffered in the Middle East region, over the course of the second half of the past decade, which led to Because of its loss, large areas of land there, especially in countries such as Iraq, Syria and Libya.

Western security services have warned against underestimating the threat of ISIS, especially after the pace of its attacks has escalated in more than one African country over the past few months, which was represented in violent and bloody attacks that took place in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which witnessed one of the villages located In the eastern regions of it, earlier this month, an attack killed at least 35 people.

Before that, ISIS terrorists carried out attacks against civilian and security targets in Nigeria, Benin and Togo, in addition to their continuous attacks in the countries of the Sahel region, which, according to experts and analysts, is witnessing the highest rate of increase in terrorist operations in the entire world, due to factors including unrest. political, security and fragility of social conditions,

This increases the ability of extremist organizations to recruit more elements, and weakens the authorities’ ability to confront what is known as “violent extremism”.

In statements published by the “Nineteen-Forty-Five” website, Western security experts confirmed that among the factors that help ISIS to extend its influence in Africa is the disparity in the media coverage of its activities, depending on the geographical location.

While the media was largely highlighting the bloody attacks of the organization in the Middle East, until it lost about 95% of the territory that was under its control there, terrorist attacks in places like Africa do not receive similar attention, which makes the world almost oblivious to it. The growing threat of ISIS in this strategically located continent.

This necessitates, according to Western experts, a new, more effective strategy to deal with the threat posed by the escalation of ISIS operations in the African continent in particular, while working to ensure that the focus of the major powers on attempts to close the page on the Ukrainian crisis does not waste their energies. And to prevent it from paying due attention to this organization, which some in the West have begun to underestimate its danger.