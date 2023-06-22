The aspirant of Brunette to be the next coordinator of the Committee for the Defense of the Fourth Transformation, Adán Augusto López, is on tour in Lagos de Moreno, a place close to the tragic accident that lived on the highway Zapotlanejo-Lagos and there he asked for a minute of silence by deathly victims.

In the last few hours, the number of deceased it went from five to six and since yesterday it was reported that among them is the Planning Coordinator of the Regional Hospital “Dr. Valentín Gómez Farías” of the ISSSTEin GuadalajaraJalisco, Luz Sagrario González Sánchez.

I want to start here by asking for a minute of silence in memory of those who died in the unfortunate road accident, I understand that most of the deceased are from here in Lagos de Moreno or are from this region”, mentioned Adán Augusto López.

He also sent his solidarity and condolences to the families of the victims. As for the people who are in hospitals due to this accident, I wish them a speedy recovery.

After having this respectful minute of silence, Adán Augusto López Hernández, mentioned that it was a morning of sadness for Lagos de Moreno and for the entire region.

We also decided to come to thank you that despite the fact that this is one of the most difficult regions where it has been difficult for what the Fourth Transformation of public life in the country represents to reach Lagos de Moreno and this entire region of Jalisco”, he mentioned.

The former Secretary of the Interior spoke about this tour that began on Monday in Puerto Vallarta and with which they seek to consolidate the Fourth Transformation.

We could have chosen the easy path of going where there are compañeras or compañeros who are the government, who are governors, and then it could be done in another way, but no, I am convinced that we have to do everything so that there is change in the country, as a whole,” he said.

He also mentioned that 2024 will mean for Jalisco the opportunity to change course, since there will be government and municipal elections, with which the citizenry will be able to choose this change, in which he said, he is committed to fighting insecurity head-on.

In this sense, he highlighted his tenure as governor of Tabasco, since he assured that within a year, kidnappings were reduced below the national average and that today it is in 24th place, therefore, he assured that there are practically no more kidnappings in Tabasco. Likewise, he said that he also reduced the crime of extortion, since from first place in the nation, now Tabasco is below the national average.

Adán Augusto López, will leave Lagos de Moreno, to continue with his tour of informative assemblies in the search of being the coordinator of the defense of the Fourth Transformation and in the afternoon he will be in San Luis Potosí.