“For patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) some relief and a better quality of life, as well as an extension of the potential life of a few months, they really mean a lot. This must above all be understood by the Institutions which must think about what lies beyond the drug: there are people who suffer, there are caregivers and specifically with this terrible disease, even a few more months of life means a lot for these people” . This was stated by Giovanni Galliano, General manager of Amylyx Italia, on the sidelines of the institutional meeting held in Rome at Palazzo Ferrajoli, on the occasion of the World Day for the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“I always like to tell that there is a large part of Italy in the Amylyx project – continues Galliano – because the first signatory of the phase II study ‘Centaur’, which led to the registration of the drug AMX0035 in Canada and in the USA and now also in Europe, it is an Italian, Sabrina Paganoni, who works in Boston.In Italy, moreover, there is a company that produces one of the two components of our drug, tauroursodeoxycholic acid and our country carries the flag: it is the first in terms of enrollment of patients who were included in the ongoing Phase III Phoenix trial.”

Out of “over 620 patients, as many as 120 patients were enrolled in Italy – Galliano again – more than the United States, and this does us great credit. Amylyx is being born in Italy: I am the General manager, the Medical Director has recently been hired and shortly, as soon as we have certainties regarding European approval, we will set up a scientific-commercial network which will obviously be made up of a few people, but we will work hard to ensure that there are new treatments to bring to the ALS patient community”.