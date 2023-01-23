Veracruz.- This Monday, January 23, the municipality of Cosoleacaque, Veracruz will be registering temperatures of 21 to 28 degrees Celsius with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

These weather conditions are expected to be developing in a large part of the entity, according to the Civil Protection weather forecast.

For this Monday in Veracruz it is expected that rains of 5 to 25 mm on average and maximums of 20 to 30 mm are developing, especially in the coastal areas and mountainous region.

Likewise, it is expected that this day winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour with gusts of 50 to 55 km/h are presenting, which will gradually decrease towards the afternoon.

High waves of 1.0 to 1.5 meters in height are also expected, as well as temperature values ​​that will be changing compared to Sunday.