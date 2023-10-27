After 11 years working for Telemundo, the Puerto Rican actress and host Adamari López has just signed a contract with TelevisaUnivision for a new project that will be broadcast in Mexico and the United States. This new agreement marks his return to Televisa, where she began her acting career in the 1990s.

The return of Adamari López, who spent the last six months dedicated to her role as a businesswoman, as founder of her own jewelry brand, Axa, was announced this morning on the program Wake up Americafrom Univision, where host Alan Tacher announced: “Adamari López returns home to TelevisaUnivision. Start recordings of a new project“.

The news was celebrated by the group of hosts of the morning show, where Karla Martínez shared that Adamari López “signed an agreement that will soon begin recording for a new project”.

“I am very happy to return to the place where I internationalized my career as an actress.. The TelevisaUnivisión family has always opened the doors to me with opportunities that have played a determining role in my professional growth, and I am sure that this will not be the exception,” said Adamari López in a statement.

The beginning of Adamari’s career at Televisa

Adamari López participated in several productions in his native Puerto Rico, but His acting career took off when he started working at Televisa. In 1997 she debuted in Mexico with the telenovela Without youwhich was followed by titles such as: Camila, Crazy Love, Friends and rivals, Wild cat and Wooden woman.

She then took a break from her career to take care of her health, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After entering remission, she returned to work at Under the reins of love. In 2009 she was part of the cast of Iron soulwhich was the last soap opera that the actress recorded in Mexico. She then moved to Miami, where she explored her role as a host on Telemundo, where she worked until last April.