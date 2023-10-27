The United States again applied sanctions against Hamas this Friday (27), targeting key members and financial networks of the organization, as well as Iranian officials who trained members of the Palestinian terrorist group.

The sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department are in addition to those that Joe Biden’s government announced on October 18 against the Islamic terrorist group following the attack on Israel that led to a new war in Gaza.

Today’s round of sanctions includes companies owned by Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, a Sudan-based Hamas financier who owns, among others, a company based in Spain.

Another of those sanctioned is Khaled Qaddoumi, a Jordanian citizen who resides in Tehran as a representative of Hamas in Iran. The Treasury Department identifies Qaddoumi as Hamas’ liaison with the Iranian regime.

Additionally, Washington sanctioned Iranians Ali Morshed Shirazi, Mostafa Mohammad Khani, both members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard accused of training Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and Ali Ahmad Faizullahi, commander of Iran’s Saberin Brigade that trains Hamas militiamen and of Hezbollah in Syria.

The Treasury Department also included in the sanctions the Al-Ansar Charitable Association, an organization linked to Islamic Jihad that receives money from Iran to help the families of militiamen from Gaza organizations.

According to Washington, the funds that Al-Ansar receives are actually intended for terrorist activities.

The Treasury Department estimates that Hamas’ global investments are worth approximately $500 million.

Treasury Undersecretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement that the new round of sanctions “underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’ financial networks.”

“We will not hesitate to take actions that further degrade Hamas’ ability to carry out horrific terrorist attacks, with measures targeting its financial activities and sources of money,” Adeyemo added.