By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Actor and comedian Adam Sandler became the 24th recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Award for American Humor on Sunday at an evening event featuring stars Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien to celebrate his comedy. and career.

Sandler, whose films include “Spanglish,” “Fine in Love” and “The Water King,” was celebrated for his comedic skills that, while not always winning critics’ hearts, won fans and generated billions of dollars.

Dressed in business attire rather than his trademark shorts and T-shirt, Sandler, 56, said he thought his suit was baggy.

“I don’t know if this suit fits me or not, I just wore it… for the second time,” he told reporters on the red carpet.

“But everything else… the homage itself, I never thought about it in my whole life, I never expected anything like this.”

Comedian Dana Carvey referred to Sandler’s longevity. “No one has had a career like this,” Carvey told reporters ahead of the event. “Who lasted so long? He is loved.”

Friends and acting partners of Sandler, along with his mother and wife, took to the Kennedy Center stage to gently tease the actor and highlight his development as a comedian, film actor and singer.

Sandler’s mother, Judy, joked about her son’s wardrobe preferences. “I say he’s a slob,” she said, before praising him. “We are very proud of him.”

Sandler joins other comedians who have received the Mark Twain Award, including Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy and Ellen DeGeneres.