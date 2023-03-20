As you know, this week the eShop of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U is coming to an end, this with constant notices from the company indicating that all the titles can no longer be purchased in any way. This has led users to panic, and just one of them has bought the entire digital catalog of both consoles.

The person is quite well known within the environment of Youtubeand it is neither more nor less than The Completionistwho is in charge of passing different games of Nintendo and document that in videos with some touches of comedy. This one has been spent $22,791 USD, which is roughly equivalent to $455,000 MX.

Now in its catalog it has 866 sets of Wii U and 1,547 of 3DSthis includes both original console releases, applications, DLC content and retro games from consoles of Nintendo with Virtual Console. Regarding the weight of the titles, this is 1.2 TB in Wii U and 267GB in 3DS.

Remember that the digital store closes next March 23, 2023.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Wow, those were panic purchases, what freaks me out is that Nintendo didn’t block his credit card for so many transactions in a single period. And it is that when making many purchases an attempt of fraud is detected.