an aggressive tumor (the same one diagnosed in Mihajlovic) and very hard initial impact. Multidisciplinary management, home care and psychological support are the main needs for a better quality of life

Acute myeloid leukemia is a blood cancer that affects about 3,500 people in Italy every year, which originates in stem cells present in the bone marrow and develops very rapidly. the same tumor diagnosed by former football player Sinisa Mihajlovic, often aggressive, for which, fortunately, the progress of scientific research has recently made available new treatments capable of extending the survival of the sick. But how do the Italian patients who suffer from this neoplasm live? And their family members? Are they almost their greatest needs? The investigation promoted by the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphomas and myeloma (Ail), carried out by Doxa Pharma, tried to answer these and other questions.

Aggressive pathology Every year about 32 thousand Italians fall ill with a blood cancer, which in two thirds of cases affects people over 65. The diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia arrives early, usually within two weeks of the patient’s first access to the treatment center and accompanied by emotions such as fear, despair, anger, worry. The discovery of an aggressive pathology such as this creates anguish and concern in the people who are affected and has a very important impact for the family and the caregiver – underlines Sergio Amadori, Professor of Hematology and Ail National Councilor -. Today the national scenario of good quality care (survival in Italy for many types of cancer higher than the European average). The moment the patient begins to have symptoms that lead to suspicion of a blood disease, he is sent to a hematology center which takes care of dealing with the diagnostic and therapeutic path until the possible recovery or follow-up. This is for only one aspect of the management of these complex patients, in which the role of family members, caregivers, volunteers and local services becomes equally important. Of course there are some criticisms. For example, the facilities are not always perfectly organized to be able to follow the entire patient care process. And this is a fundamental point because the diagnosis must be made as quickly as possible.For the Acute Myeloid Leukemia project. A journey to do together (carried out with the non-conditioning support of AbbVie), patients, caregivers, haematologists and Ail volunteers answered an online questionnaire validated by a scientific board composed of haematologists to focus on the sick path and its quality of life , the management of the pathology by clinicians, the needs and requests of all the figures involved. See also 50 thousand new cases of colorectal cancer a year, prevention campaign begins

How it starts: the symptoms The symptoms of many blood cancers are mostly vague , not very specific and common to many ailments, even not very serious: for example, fever or fever (in particular in the afternoon or at night), a sense of weakness that lasts, pains in the bones or joints that do not regress. Thus, one in four patients declare that they have not immediately contacted the doctor due to the difficulty in understanding the gravity of the situation, also due to symptoms that initially seem bearable. Almost 60% first turn to the family doctor before being referred by the haematologist. In any case, within two weeks of the onset of symptoms, 80% of patients are treated. In the vast majority of cases (88%) the hematologist personally communicates the diagnosis to the patient and considers the support that can reach the sick from Ail to be very important. The results of this survey comfort us in the choice to collaborate with haematologists, general practitioners and those who work in the area – says Giuseppe Toro, national president of AIL -. And we will continue with our fundraising campaigns to support scientific research and guarantee our patients increasingly innovative and effective therapies that can improve their quality of life more and more.

The different subtypes The number of diagnoses of blood cancer destined to increase together with the general aging of the population, but also the percentages of healings and of people who live with the cancer for a long time (even several years). Of course, much depends on the type of haematological disease in question: there are dozens of different subtypes belonging to three large macro-groups: leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, which can manifest themselves in an acute (more severe and aggressive) or chronic form. Under the name of acute myeloid leukemia we recognize many diseases that over the years we have learned to identify thanks to genetics and molecular biology – explains Alessandro Rambaldi, professor of Hematology, Department of Oncology and Hematology, University of Milan and Territorial Social Healthcare Company Papa Giovanni XXIII di Bergamo -: for this reason, patients are referred to centers or organizational networks that guarantee each patient the deepest and most complete biological overview of their disease. You cannot take care of haematological patients if you do not have the laboratories available to characterize these diseases. Understanding which form we face is also crucial for the choice of treatment. An initial evaluation of the clinical and haematological data must be followed by an initial evaluation of the function of your bone marrow. This is an emergency diagnosis. Immediately afterwards, a whole series of investigations for immunological, cytogenetic and molecular characterization begin, which can predict evolution, quantify leukemia cells and choose the most suitable therapy. See also Multiple myeloma, subcutaneous daratumumab available in Italy

The new therapies Despite the considerable progress made in recent years , available treatments for acute myeloid leukemia are still limited. From the point of view of haematologists, the main need (78% of the answers) is linked precisely to the availability of innovative drugs. The therapies introduced in recent years are drugs that target specific cellular targets – says Alessandro Maria Vannucchi, director of Hematology of the Careggi hospital and of the School of Specialization in Hematology of the University of Florence -: this differentiates the new molecules from the schemes chemotherapeutics that have been used so far, which however continue to represent the substantial backbone of the treatment of this neoplasm. Some of these drugs can be used in association with conventional therapy, others can be used in particular groups of patients, for example in the so-called “unfit”, ie in subjects who do not have the characteristics to be able to tolerate conventional chemotherapy; still others for patients who have lost response to the first treatment or to maintain a response after stem cell transplantation. This series of new molecules is changing the current therapeutic landscape of cancer, ensuring significant improvements in terms of survival or the absence of disease recurrence, but none of these alone can lead to recovery. See also Colorectal cancer, nine out of ten cases could be avoided

Because you need a team made up of more experts The survey shows that in the majority of cases (80%) Italian patients are followed by a multidisciplinary team: hematologist, nurse, psychologist and nutritionist are the most active figures on the patient today. About 70% of patients, caregivers and volunteers consider the multidisciplinary team as an extremely important element, but the inclusion of the infectious specialist and the palliative care specialist is also desirable, for assistance as complete as possible. The presence of different specialists is important because it is a complex patient who can present various complications in the course of the disease and has very specific needs starting with nutrition and psychological support – underlines Fabio Efficace, Head of Quality of Life Studies at the GIMEMA Foundation -. It is necessary to act in complete synergy and with well-organized coordination: literature data confirm that the multidisciplinary team even has positive repercussions on survival and on the patient’s better quality of life. Communication is also crucial as is the speed with which laboratory data are shared, the patient’s clinical condition and how they accept and cope with the disease.

How to improve the quality of life However, patients, caregivers, haematologists and volunteers believe that the level of quality of life of patients with acute myeloid leukemia is not high. The management of the emotional-psychological aspect is what, according to haematologists, patients and volunteers, has the greatest impact on the well-being of patients. Even the caregiver clearly pays the consequences, in particular for the commitment that the patient needs and for the emotional burden he has to face. How to improve? According to the respondents, the most appreciated proposal concerns home care services that are able to give continuity to the patient’s hospital management, which must certainly be accompanied by psychological support to help patients and family members in the daily management of the disease and its impact on the life of the patients. interested people.