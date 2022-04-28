Jonathan dos Santos, without a doubt, has been one of the most disappointing signings of the Liga MX Clausura 2022. The midfielder arrived at the Águilas del América as a free agent, after playing with the LA Galaxy, but has not lived up to expectations. The youngest of the dos Santos brothers has had a disappointing performance this semester and everything indicates that he could leave the squad for the following season.
The former FC Barcelona and Villarreal player has only played 185 minutes spread over eight duels in Clausura 2022. That is, he averages 23 minutes per game. In this journey, Jonathan dos Santos records only one goal assist. The youngest of the dynasty could suffer the same fate as his brother Giovani and would be close to the exit door of the Eagles.
Dos Santos has not counted neither for Santiago Solari nor for Fernando Ortiz. According to the most recent reports, the continuity of the midfielder in Coapa is not assured and the footballer himself would seek an exit before a few minutes. The player would be linked to the azulcrema institution for two years, however he could leave after six months after arriving.
The career of the 32-year-old element has come down after his signing with the LA Galaxy of MLS. The midfielder had just recorded his best season in Europe, with Villarreal, and surprisingly accepted an offer from the Los Angeles club. Since then, Dos Santos’ performance has been ostensibly on the decline.
At the beginning of 2022, he made the decision to return to Liga MX to have more possibilities of being taken into account with the Mexican National Team, but so far his attempts have been unsuccessful.
