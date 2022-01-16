Actress Françoise Forton died today (16), at age 64, at Clínica São Vicente, in Gávea, south of Rio de Janeiro, as a result of cancer. She leaves a husband and a son.

Françoise began her acting career in the soap opera The Last Waltz, from TV Globo, in 1969. In more than 50 years of his career, he acted in soap operas such as Stupid Cupid, 1976, Baby on Board, 1988, tieta, 1989, My good, my evil, nineteen ninety, dangerous turkeys, 1992, Explode Heart, 1995, The clone, 2001, and kubanacan, 2003.

In a note released this evening, Clínica São Vicente mourns the death of the patient and sympathizes with her family and friends. The hospital also informs that it does not have authorization from the family to disclose more details.

