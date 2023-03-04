Dhe American actor Tom Sizemore, who was known for roles in “Black Hawk Down” or “Saving Private Ryan”, is dead. He died in a Californian hospital on Friday, his spokesman Charles Lago said according to US media reports. “His brother Paul and his twin sons Jayden and Jagger (17) were by his side,” Variety quoted the release as saying. Sizemore was 61 years old.

The actor was hospitalized in mid-February after a stroke and brain aneurysm. On Monday, the spokesman announced that the doctors saw no chance of recovery for the patient, who was in a coma. They would have recommended the family to turn off life support devices.

Often played soldiers, police officers and gangsters

Sizemore starred in Steven Spielberg’s award-winning film Saving Private Ryan alongside Tom Hanks and Matt Damon. He had other roles in “Black Hawk Down”, “Heat”, “True Romance”, “The Relic”, “Red Planet” or “Natural Born Killers”.

During his career, the actor has had frequent run-ins with the law. Arrests were made several times on allegations of domestic violence, illegal drug possession and probation violations. He served prison sentences and participated in rehab programs.