The image that Rodolfo Sancho showed yesterday when he left the Koh Samui prison, in Thailand, shocked all the journalists who were patiently waiting for the actor to leave. Sancho had gone to jail to visit his son Daniel, who has been in pretrial detention for a month after confessing to the murder and dismemberment of doctor Edwin Arrieta.

After three hours of meeting between father and son, the actor left the door with a more serious gesture than usual. «For that part of the press that believes that I am on the ground crying, that is not me. There are two ways to take things when they come in life, as a misfortune or as a challenge. I think I have said enough. They will not get tears from me », he said before the cameras.

Related news



Those present were surprised by the tone of the message and today Rodolfo Sancho wanted to apologize for it on his second visit to the Koh Samui prison. «Yesterday I came out of living a difficult moment in there. The image I gave was hard and arrogant, you know that I have always had a smile for you, it is a hard and complicated moment.

Beyond the incident with the journalists after meeting with his son Daniel, the actor wanted to “make it clear” that the commotion generated by the crime of his descendant “is not incited by me or my family.” He also took the opportunity to send his “deepest condolences and condolences to the Arrieta family, who I understand will be in enormous pain.”

Rodolfo Sancho’s stay in Thailand will be brief and he is expected to return to Spain this Saturday, Telecinco reported yesterday. Daniel’s mother, Silvia Bronchalo, is still in the Asian country and visits her son almost daily.