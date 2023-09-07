His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today .. Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the President of the European Commission. They discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work between the UAE and the European Union and ways to enhance it to serve the common interests of both sides.

His Highness and the European official also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and topics of common interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting touched on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the country will be hosting at the end of this year. They stressed in this context the importance of strengthening international cooperation to find effective solutions to common global challenges and pressing issues, foremost of which is advancing climate action efforts and achieving development goals. sustainable development and economic prosperity in a way that contributes to creating a better future for humanity.

The meeting was attended by: His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, His Excellency Mohammed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the European Union and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the delegation accompanying the President of the European Commission