The media trial of the ex-partner continues its course, and the opinions of various faces of the film industry continue to choose a side to support. The accusations inside the court between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp make headlines and generate opinions outside the courtroom.

Another opinion has come to the screens to defend the actor. It’s about a well-known actor from one of the films in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga, Greg Ellis, whose character admired Jack Sparrow. From her Twitter account, she wrote several messages criticizing the behavior of the artist’s ex-wife, and showed his support for Johnny Depp.

A well-known actor from one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, Greg Ellis publicly supports Johnny Depp. Photo: Disney.

Greg Ellis tweets of support

Ellis wrote several tweets in defense of the actor among which were:

“Johnny Depp has not been charged or tried in a court of law. He is loved in the industry. Amber Heard knew exactly what she was doing when she took legal action 6 years ago. She is universally hated in the industry. She is on trial and a jury will decide her fate”, she is one of them.

“I am proud to have very publicly stood by Johnny Depp’s side for 6 years during his public defenestration. Integrity is earned in agitation, not just affirmed in comfort. I love you brother. As will your family, friends and millions of fans around the world,” Ellis wrote.

“Surprising and devastating stories have come to me. All with the same theme: false accusations. They are pernicious in our society and those who make them must answer. All of them. Until the last one”, the actor criticized the false accusations.

“I am proud to have very publicly stood by Johnny Depp’s side for 6 years during his public defenestration,” Ellis tweeted. Photo: @ellisgreg/Twitter.

Heard Fan Support

According to a report by Insider magazine, Heard fans would have endured sexist attacks on social media that they seek to silence their version of history.

Katie Diaz, an advocate for the #IStandWithAmberHeard movement, who first showed her support for Heard on May 4, said she has since received hundreds of “Very disturbing” and threatening messages from strangershinting at a “coordinated attack on women.”

public trial

In an opinion column published in The Washington Post in 2018, Amber Heard referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

For this reason, Johnny Depp in the document with which he filed his lawsuit, determined that with the expressions made in the newspaper by his ex-wife, he implicates him as the person responsible for said abuses, although he does not explicitly mention his name. He now seeks to prove in court that what Heard wrote never happened.

The trial, which is being held in the state of Virginia and whose testimony phase could end this Friday, May 27is a civil process, not criminal, and the plaintiff (Depp) is responsible for supporting their claims with evidence.