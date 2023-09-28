Michael Gambon died at the age of 82, according to his family. The well-known British actor played Albus Dumbledore in the well-known film saga ‘Harry Potter’ which premiered on December 6, 2001. The performer has had a long career in film, television and theater, but he is well remembered for the role he played in the giant screen classic alongside Daniel Radcliffe.

Michael Gambon played the role of the charismatic and powerful wizard who had the highest moral values ​​in all of Hogwarts, the important sequel that he directs in most of the saga of this feature film. The Briton jumped to the big screen with Albus Dumbledore in the third installment of ‘Harry Potter’ after the death of Richard Harris in 2004, who was in charge of that character. Seeing that after replacing his professional colleague he received great praise, Gambon downplayed it and said that he only played himself, but with a close-fitting beard and a long tunic.

Michael Gambon played Albus Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter: The Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ See also Jessica Newton confesses that she likes to declare for “Love and fire”: “I like it”

What was Michael Gambon’s career like?

Michael Gambon started in the world of acting in the early 60s, although it is true that he first made his way through the theater industry, later he moved on to television and film. Among the most important roles throughout his career are that of a psychotic mafia leader in the film ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and His Lover. Likewise, he played Peter Greenaway in 1899 and also the elderly King George V in the film ‘The King’s Speech’ directed by Tom Hopper in 2010.

On the other hand, in the theater Michael Gambon was recognized and awarded as the best actor of classic authors such as William Shakespeare and contemporaries such as Samuel Beckett and Harold Pinter, while on television he also performed interesting roles such as in the series ‘The Singing Detective’ , ‘Maigret’, among others.

Michael Gambon: who was Albus Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’?

Michael Gambon played Albus Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ films. There he was the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the youth fantasy books starring Harry Potter, which were written by JK Rowling. Dumbledore’s story, prior to the events narrated by Rowling, would make for a good number of books. A brilliant and dedicated student, he fell into the temptation to dominate the Muggle world through magic in a series of events that ended with the death of his sister Ariana and her feud with Gellert Grindelwald.