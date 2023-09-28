Ten days before the start of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), its host city, Marrakechwhich expects 15,000 visitors for the event, accelerates the reconstruction work of the damage caused by the earthquake that hit this town and its region.

The ocher city launched several projects months ago, such as the renovation of roads or the installation of signs, but the earthquake on the 8th, which left almost 3,000 dead, especially in the nearby High Atlas mountains, also caused damage in the tourist capital. from the country.

These damages They are concentrated in the buildings of the medina (old city), but also in its walls and some monuments.

(Also: Earthquake destroys the Tinmek Mosque, Moroccan heritage).

The pace of reconstruction these days is frenetic and workers are busy removing debris from the streets of the medina and restoring buildings, especially in lThose close to tourist spots, so that they are rehabilitated for the summit that will be held from October 9 to 15.

In the mythical Fna square, the Jarbouch mosque, which lost part of its minaret in the earthquake, is today covered in scaffolding covered by a tarp with the Moroccan flag.

Affected historical monuments also sport scaffolding and are being restored, such as the Bahia Palace, whose cornice partially fell off.

A source from the Ministry of Culture told EFE that some emblematic monuments of the city, such as the Bahia palace itself, the Badii palace or the Saadies cemetery, are now open and can be visited. In 30% of these buildings, he added, they are still closed for restoration work.

(You can read: Refugees from the Moroccan earthquake are still waiting for the reconstruction of their homes).

The survivors are still in shock. Photo: EFE/ MOHAMED MESSARA

The city’s streets and sidewalks also continue to be paved and triptych columns have been installed with the announcement of this important financial summit, which was finally decided to be held in Marrakech after the earthquake.

The ocher city recorded only fifteen of the almost 3,000 deaths from the earthquake, which occurred mainly in the Atlas Mountains, located to the south, where its inhabitants live today in tents awaiting the reconstruction of their homes. houses.

In Marrakesh, In recent days, the authorities have removed part of the rubble from the old houses of the medina that fell, have delimited dangerous places and reinforced other facilities and monuments damaged by the earthquake.

(Also: A person who tried to sell aid for earthquake victims is arrested in Morocco).

Preparations are going very well

“Preparations are going very well,” the president of the Marrakech region, Samir Goudar, explained to EFE.

The Bab Ighli venue, which will host the IMF/WB meetings, is now ready, he stated the Moroccan official, who stressed that museums are opening, in addition to other tourist sites already open such as the Majorelle gardens.

According to Goudar, almost all hotels and tourist accommodations are booked and nearly 15,000 people are expected to attend these meetings.

And the tourists, who in the days after the earthquake were disappearing from the streets of Marrakech, are gradually returning to the city. Several tour guides consulted by EFE indicated that they do not lack work and have groups of tourists almost every day..

EFE

More news

A geological look at the Moroccan earthquake

A young man who threatened to abuse girls affected by the earthquake is captured in Morocco

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was recorded in Marrakech on Thursday morning