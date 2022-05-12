Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The driver of a cargo trailer was injured after overturning on the Culiacán-Mazatlán highway a few meters from the town of Jacola, south of the municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The overturning of a cargo trailer occurred after 5:30 p.m. when the accident was reported on the maxipista highway at kilometer 124, a few meters from the town of Jacola south of the Sinaloa capital.

Immediately paramedics and firefighters from Elota were transferredafter the report where it was said of a crash on the aforementioned road with pressed victims.

Upon arrival, they quickly proceeded to treat an injured person who was transferred to a hospital in that municipality.

Minutes later elements of the National Guard Roads Division who carried out the corresponding legal part of the facts.

According to information from the authorities, it was said that the victim only suffered injuries to various parts of his body so he was transferred immediatelyLikewise, the identity of the victim was not released.

Read more: Man dies in motorcycle and truck crash in Campo Berlín in Navolato, Sinaloa

The heavy unit came out of the asphalt tape, lying down with everything and its load.