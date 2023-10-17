You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Greta Thunberg, arrested this Tuesday.
The demonstration takes place in the middle of an event on the oil and gas industry in the world.
The Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was arrested this Tuesday in London at a demonstration during the first day of an event that brought together senior leaders of the oil and gas industry, according to an AFP photographer present at the scene.
This Tuesday morning, a few hundred protesters had blocked all entrances to the hotel where the Energy Intelligence Forum conference is being organized. The militant was arrested early in the afternoon by two police officers and put into a van.
(Developing).
