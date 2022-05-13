It is hard to imagine that Milan Vader, who opens the door in his parental home in Middelburg, was still in a coma three and a half weeks ago. His eyes are glistening again and he is moving apparently normally. From the outside, the consequences of the serious crash he made on April 8 during the Tour of the Basque Country can hardly be seen. There is a scar near his left eye, on his forearms there are some pits where the IVs were made.

