Verdansk, the first map of war zoneand hated until they put another worse, could be around the corner, because an employee of Activision leaked that this will return to the game soonso Caldera’s days are already numbered.

During an interview, a developer from Activision assured that Verdansk will return in 2023 for “some platforms” along with a new great map for war zone 2.0. This piece of information is being removed from all networks under copyright notice, which is the company’s tactic to prevent the spread of your information, so we can take it to be true.

Since the officialization of war zone 2 Y Modern Warfare 2Activision has been working with the studios in charge of the franchise for the new multiplayer experience of Call of Duty. However, this is not only based on consoles.

Caldera’s end draws near | Source: Activision

Just as a new Warzone was announced focused on a new graphics engine and with game design strategies and mechanics as the first installment of the battle royale, There was also talk of a Warzone Mobile, which would be the substitute for the already aging COD Mobile.

Therefore, also Verdansk is unlikely to make its return to war zone 2but yes to its Mobile versionwhich is planned to launch in the first third of 2023, while Modern Warfare 2 and its battle royale still do not have well-defined dates to take over from the current map and game.

When does warzone 2 come out

It is confirmed that everything that happens regarding the new Warzone 2 experience will be tied to Modern Warfare 2so it might be expected that the launch of this is done in November 2022month in which year after year the new titles of Call of Duty.

We recommend: Warzone 2 would not reach Xbox One and PS4 so as not to compromise the game

However, recent developmental delay news could delay his arrival. According to Charlie Intel and Tom Henderson, the new battle royale would be arriving until March 2023 both to refine the final details and to coincide with the game’s second anniversary.