QA workers at Activision they have been the protagonists of several important news in the video game industry during the last months. From unforeseen dismissals, through strikes, to the formation of a union. After several difficult moments, it was recently announced that Bobby Kotick’s company has awarded full-time contracts to more than a thousand employees of this division, which can be seen as a victory, but not everything is as good as it seems.

Through a statement, Activision Blizzard revealed that 1,100 employees who were in charge of the QA area in this company have gone on to have full-time contracts, since previously they were only hired by project, and their minimum wage has been increased to $20 an hour. This was what Josh Taub, CEO of Activision Publishing, commented on it:

“I am pleased to announce that we are converting all US-based contingent and temporary quality control workers to full-time employees (FTEs). We are increasing their hourly rate to a minimum of $20 per hour and providing access to all company benefits, and they will be eligible to participate in the company bonus program.”

This move has benefited 90% of employees who previously did not have a full-time contract. So far, everything sounds great, and it means that Activision Blizzard has listened to the complaints that its workers have expressed for years. Nevertheless, the interesting thing is that these improvements are not available to those who are part of the Raven Software syndicate.

In a statement to Bloomberg, an Activision Blizzard representative noted that the salary changes will not apply to the company’s QA workers who are currently trying to unionize. “due to legal obligations under the National Labor Relations Act.”

In this sense, this was what Sara Steffens, secretary-treasurer of the Communication Workers of America, or CWA for its acronym in English, commented:

“Make no mistake, all credit for Activision Blizzard’s latest move to give all temporary and contingent members of the QA team full-time employment and a raise should go to the workers who have been organizing, mobilizing and raising his voice. It’s especially galling that Activision has excluded Raven Software’s QA workers, who have been at the forefront of this effort, from these benefits. The company’s claim that the National Labor Relations Act prevents them from including Raven workers is clearly an effort to divide workers and undermine their effort to form a union.”

Although the hiring of more than a thousand employees is a positive thing, this is also a practice that is focused on destabilizing the Raven Software union. For its part, the last we heard about this organization, is that the entire study should be part of the union, or this organization would be impossible to make a reality.

Editor’s note:

It’s hard to take a stand this time. While, on the one hand, it’s great that employees finally have a full contract, which increases their pay and provides them with several improvements in their work life, excluding workers from the union is a strong blow aimed at convincing the people to put their fight aside. The only thing that remains clear is the malevolent mind that runs Activision Blizzard.

Via: Bloomberg