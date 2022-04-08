The Eidos Montreal game was met with good reviews, but Square Enix confessed that it sold less than expected.

In the huge collection of superhero video games we’ve received over the years, Guardians of the Galaxy has managed to find its niche, his personality and he has done it with enormous respect for the work he adapts. One of the Marvel video games that best understands the comics from which it has come out with a great rock and action story.

A video game that we recommend 3DJuegos and that in general got some good reviews globally. Those who played it seemed satisfied, however, Square Enix confessed that the adventures of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax did not meet initial sales expectations. A complex release that, despite adapting a popular franchise, remains a new IP for the gaming world.

About this and how they have lived the months after the launch, the developers of the game have spoken in an interview with Eurogamer. “I think it’s a great trip. It’s emotional. It has many qualities,” said Jean-Francois Dugas, the game’s senior creative director. “Is the game perfect? Like any game, no, I don’t think it’s perfect. It can always be better, but is it a great trip? And is it something that if you played this year or last year you feel different from everything else? Is it worth spending your time? I honestly think so.”

More and more players are sharing their experienceDugas confessed that thanks to word of mouth and especially, after its arrival on Xbox Game Pass, they are many players who are playing it and sharing his experience: “We make games to reach the public and it’s great that you’re finding your audienceIt’s great that it’s still moving forward.” Dugas joked that they would like to sell trillions, although he is clear that it is not always easy.

about the possibility of having a sequel of Guardians of the Galaxy, his team did not want to rule out anything: “At the moment we are not talking about the future, because every time we close a project it is time to dismantle, finish and take a vacation. So, I guess is something we will know in the futureDugas shared. Regarding the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass, it would have cost Microsoft between five and ten million dollars, according to calculations by analyst David Gibson.

