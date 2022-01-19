Recently, Microsoft has officially acquired Activision Blizzard, although it will take some time to allow the two giants to finalize the huge agreement, which if not successful – among other things – will entail very high costs for the Redmond giant. But while we wait for the companies to have a way to finalize everything, we just have to find out how the two companies (soon only one) will collaborate to improve the potential of all the IPs that are now part of a single package. The best way? As explained in our letter dedicated to the two giants, it is precisely theXbox Game Pass, which could allow Microsoft to enhance its services immediately adding several Activision Blizzard games, to then structure a tactic on the basis of the same. So let’s see which games of the company could benefit from these possibilities.

Great classics and novelties

Starting this list, it is good to consider that Activision Blizzard is certainly not a publisher born yesterday, and in fact several great classics recoverable through Battle.net for example, which may be included in the catalog. In fact, in most cases we are talking about PC titles, a platform where the Game Pass is now stronger than ever. Let’s talk about, for example The Lost Vikings, and of StarCraft.

They then add to this category too Warcraft 3: Reforged and the two previous original chapters, unless Xbox puts its energy into remastering them, perhaps in excellent shape as was the case for the refurbishments of Spyro, Tony Hawk And Crash Bandicoot (as well as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is not perfect for getting on the game pass for PC, console and cloud). We are therefore talking about excellent candidates, which in the event that Xbox wants to put a large number of works in its service should certainly be considered, especially if a situation similar to that seen with ZeniMax occurs.

And what about the saga of Diablo, surely it would be an excellent novelty that would allow fans to relive the great titles for free, a fate that perhaps may also concern the much talked about Diablo IV, probably ready to benefit a lot from the union of Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, and from the latter’s Xbox Game Pass. Impossible not to mention the entire epic of call of Duty, which would allow the Redmond giant to further enrich a subscription that is certainly not in short supply when it comes to first-person shooter, but which would receive great classics and new chapters at the same time, including single player experiences that are difficult to forget.

Even leaving out the Blizzard works, the list of games published by Activision is simply immense, and it would be a nice surprise to see some titles arrive on Xbox Game Pass, even without delving too much into the past, how not to name Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (here our review of the FromSoftware masterpiece). Obviously, this also applies to when – most likely – the developer will have the opportunity to resume some brands, as also explored by the CEO in a recent interview, among which we would like to mention that of the Skylanders.

Games as a Service, with perk and features

In this field, the subscription of the Redmond giant is excellent when compared with the productions made by Activision Blizzard. We quote immediately Overwatch and the future Overwatch 2, with an arrival in the Xbox Game Pass of the first that it would allow servers to fill up with players, and with the latter that would simultaneously offer a single player experience, as well as substantial improvements to the modes already present, at least according to what we know. The same goes for the next Call of Duty, already mentioned in the previous group, but on which it is good to reflect further, since they would not be perfect only seen in single player sauce, but they would be perfect for allow many more users to access the proposed battles from year to year.

It must be said that, of all the brands which are expected to enter the service, that of CoD is perhaps the most “delicate”, as a really strong point of Activision despite the drops recorded in recent periods. Precisely because of this, its debut on the scene would potentially be ready to re-evaluate the service to many users, especially if Xbox takes the burden of improving the quality of the next chapters.

Those games that because of their own system of economics they just can’t enter the service. A classic example is World of Warcraft, a subscription title that, if not completely restructured, certainly cannot be part of the catalog, as is also the case for King mobile games, which are actually free for all, and for works such as Diablo Immortal or Heroes of the Storm.

The developer, although he will not be able to include the entire titles in the catalog (even if providing everyone with a subscription to WoW would be a really sensational move, of which the power should not be underestimated) could have a way to make the most of the Ultimate perks, perhaps soon included in other versions or in separate packages. Certainly, many players could evaluate the Xbox Game Pass even if they are not often found in the hands of Activision titles, as they would be able to receive bonuses on free works such as Hearthstone, Candy Crush (and other King games), Heroes of the Storm and about the future Diablo Immortal.

Even assuming that Xbox decides not to include in its subscription call of Duty moreover, it cannot be ruled out that this consider adding exclusive content for Xbox and PC subscribers, as Sony has done to date with regard to players who have purchased the chapters on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Contents, skins, or maybe entire modes, obviously the possibilities are endless, and will develop hand in hand with the realization of new titles, especially if they will be revised from the ground up thanks to the support of the Redmond company.