The purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft is having all kinds of consequences throughout the industry, and not just video games. And it is that after the agreement between both companies was officially announced, the shares of Activision skyrocketed on the stock market New York, reaching a historic price.

microsoft pay $68.7 billion dollars for ActivisionBlizzard, figure that we have never seen before in the industry of the gaming. Obviously, this would also have a direct reaction on the company’s shares, which have now shot up to 26.77%, and there was even an instance where they were over 30%.

But what about stocks? microsoft? Well, these have not been affected either positively or negatively. In other words, it seems that its shareholders are confident that the signing of Redmond You made a good decision buying from ActivisionBlizzard, and most likely it will.

Via: CNBC