An arrest team arrived on Saturday around 08:30 in the Biezenlaan in the Arnhem district of Immerloo, to arrest the man. The 38-year-old Arnhemmer was not interested in that: when the team was busy forcing his front door, he fled, wearing only his underpants, through a skylight on the roof.

The man did not escape his arrest for long. He soon surrendered on the roof, after which he was taken blindfolded and handcuffed to the police station.