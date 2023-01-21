These days the buying part of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It has felt more complicated due to all the potholes that have been put in front of it, and as if that were not enough, another problem has already arisen. And this is directly related to Overwatchsince the operating costs are somewhat high and the teams are currently losing more than winning.

That leads us to the fact that the teams have grown tired of losing money due to having registered as official competitors. Many of the organizations have paid close to $10 million just to be part of the competition. This is something that is no longer profitable, due to the equipment that must be rented, player salaries and more extemporaneous expenses.

The losses are something that is no longer sustainable, since the initial investment would have ended, a fact that was also affected by the pandemic three years ago and issues such as the change to the second game are included. But that’s not all, because the discrimination controversies have affected the Overwatch League towards the public.

It is expected that when the big update of Overwatch 2 the scene recovers again, since they are below games like Fortnite, League of Legends And till Valorant. So the addition of new heroes would be the key to raising the competitive flag, but it is something that must be fixed before being bought.

Via: jacobwolf

Editor’s note: On both sides there are problems, both from the league and also from the competitors themselves. If things continue like this, Microsoft should rethink if they really want to buy them.