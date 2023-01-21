Electricity | The electricity consumption of a dishwasher can be reduced by up to half if it is connected to warm water – But can you do that?

How much electricity would be saved if household washing machines were connected directly to hot water? The expert lists the means by which the electricity consumption of the dishwasher and washing machine can be reduced to a minimum.

Connecting to hot water can reduce the dishwasher’s electricity consumption by 20-60 percent. The washing machine, on the other hand, should always be connected to cold water.

Tuomo Yrttiaho

3:00 am

Multi pinching his electricity bill has started using washing machines and dishwashers at night. Let it be, when listening to the hum of the machine at night, the mind is still looking for new ways to squeeze out the rest of the unnecessary euros from the electricity consumption of washing machines.