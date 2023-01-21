Saturday, January 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Electricity | The electricity consumption of a dishwasher can be reduced by up to half if it is connected to warm water – But can you do that?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2023
in World Europe
0

How much electricity would be saved if household washing machines were connected directly to hot water? The expert lists the means by which the electricity consumption of the dishwasher and washing machine can be reduced to a minimum.

Connecting to hot water can reduce the dishwasher’s electricity consumption by 20-60 percent. The washing machine, on the other hand, should always be connected to cold water. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Tuomo Yrttiaho

3:00 am

Multi pinching his electricity bill has started using washing machines and dishwashers at night. Let it be, when listening to the hum of the machine at night, the mind is still looking for new ways to squeeze out the rest of the unnecessary euros from the electricity consumption of washing machines.

See also  Movie | The film Armotonta menoa, which depicts Finnish care for the elderly, was awarded at the Locarno Film Festival

#Electricity #electricity #consumption #dishwasher #reduced #connected #warm #water

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Clashes and attacks on infrastructure in new protests in Lima

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result