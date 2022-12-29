2023 will bring with it many new features but one of the most important will be the approval or blocking of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Whatever happens, it seems that Treyarch – one of the Call of Duty development team – consider this possibility as a dream. To reveal it is a former developer, Jack Burrows.

Burrows recently provided some insight into the impact that the potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard has already had on Treyarch. Speaking on the Kiwi Talkz podcast, the former Black Ops Cold War level designer said that while the team hasn’t let the deal impact day-to-day operations, many employees were “daydreaming” of Microsoft taking over. , imagining how things could have changed as a result.

“Yup, we daydreamed about how it would affect daily life. We were thinking about it and talking about ‘I wonder if this will change’ or if this process won’t be like this anymore, or if we’ll have more freedom to do anything here and there or anything like that,” Burrows said.

There has been a lot of speculation that Microsoft could end Call of Duty’s annual release cycle, allowing more time for development. Burrows went on to say that while it was fun to think about how things could change under Microsoft, in his opinion if the deal goes through things would remain mostly unchangedsince the Call of Duty franchise “prints money”.

In any case, we will not have definitive information on the acquisition before March 2023. We also know that the Japanese antitrust has started the procedure.