And Kelly Nascimento published a family photo from the hospital, on social media, while her famous father (82 years) continues his battle for life, about a month after he was in the hospital..

Commenting on the photo, Nascimento wrote: “It is difficult to explain these moments. Sometimes there is a lot of sadness and despair, and sometimes we laugh and talk about pleasant memories.”

And she continued, “What we learn most from all this is that we should look out for each other, and hold on to each other.”

And Tuesday, Pele’s daughter published a happier picture of her family, accompanied by her father, at a party they attended together previously, and commented on it by saying: “Time flies. Happy moments last forever.”“.

Fans of the football legend also shared a picture on Christmas Day, from the hospital in which he is staying, expressing gratitude for the medical staff who takes care of him.

Cancer progressed in the three-time World Cup winner, and doctors at Albert Einstein Hospital recently said he was undergoing “high care” related to “kidney and heart disorders.”“.

Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29. The hospital did not post any updates in the past week.

A polyp was removed from Pele’s colon in September 2021, but he was readmitted to hospital last month..

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, is widely considered the greatest player in Brazilian history and was able to watch his country’s campaign at the World Cup in Qatar, despite being in hospital..

He burst onto the world stage as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil achieve the first of their record five successes, before also winning the 1962 and 1970 World Cups with the national team..