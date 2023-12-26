Shakira He finally has his monument in Barranquilla. After years of management, the Mayor's Office of Barranquilla, led by Jaime Pumarejo, inaugurated the statue that pays tribute to the popular 'Shak' and was made by the artist Yino Marques, with the support of students and graduates of the District School of Arts . The 'Hips do n't lie' interpreter reacted to this important event in which her parents William Mebarak and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll participated. We tell you all the details below.

What did Shakira say about the monument in her honor?

Through his official Instagram account, Shakira was grateful to her native Barranquilla and the management in charge for the honor they give her through this monument. This sculpture is made of cast bronze that measures 6.50 meters where she performs her emblematic belly dance.

“It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday. My parents, the mayor and I back there watching. Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart. ⁠My daddies and my brothers with our mayor”, wrote the singer-songwriter.

William and Nidia next to the statue of their daughter, Shakira Mebarak. Photo: Instagram / Shakira

What was the reaction of Shakira's parents to the monument for their daughter?

Jaime Pumarejo He did not hesitate to dedicate a few extensive words to Shakira. On his social networks, the mayor showed the singer's parents, Nidia and William, who were excited by the historic event in the life of her daughter.

“A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of children and humanity. May you continue to be an inspiration for the women and girls of the Caribbean, Shakira “it reads.