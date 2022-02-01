Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Acquisitions The Microsoft Activision deal is pending before the U.S. Trade Commission

February 1, 2022
The Trade Commission has said it is more intrusive than ever.

Technology company Microsoft’s acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard is under consideration by the U.S. Trade Commission, U.S. media Bloomberg reports.

Instead of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Trade Commission is investigating whether the acquisition will harm competition, Bloomberg said, citing an unnamed source.

According to Bloomberg, the Trade Commission has promised more aggressive intervention in transactions.

Microsoft said two weeks ago to buy Activision Blizzard for almost $ 70 billion, or about $ 60 billion. This is the software company’s largest acquisition ever.

Activision Blizzard’s share price has been declining in recent months. The company has been shaken by revelations of sexual harassment. The state of California has sued it for deficiencies in occupational safety.

Activision Blizzard’s best-known products include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Candy Crush and Overwatch.

