In Spanish football it is increasingly common to see what happens off the pitch. It is common for fans, looking to have a greeting from their favorite players, wait for them outside their training places to, at least, be seen by their idols.

A practice that has become recurrent in recent years is to record the departure of players and expose their attitudes to fans on social networks.

Big problem

However, sometimes the desire to see the footballers or to record a video to get views on networks creates discomfort for the players.

One of the most famous cases of discomfort between players and fans was carried out by Lionel Messi, when he was a FC player Barcelona. “Why do you always want the same videos?” He rebuked a fan, as can be seen in a video that quickly went viral.

The last case of a footballer confronting fans or his detractors was that of Iñigo Martínez, central defender of FC Barcelona. The culé defender received insults from two young people who were waiting for him outside the sports city, his training place.

Faced with this situation, the player parked his car in front of the young people and went out to rebuke them in an airy manner and asking for respect.

“This is the last time you call me, you fool,” he said to the young people who watched him and responded in a challenging attitude.

In the video you can also hear other fans who, other than insulting him, wanted to greet him, but due to the problem at the time they were unable to do so.

The situation, spread on networks, has aroused divided reactions among users. “That does it Vinicius and open covers” “Team Iñigo Martinez” read some tweets in X.