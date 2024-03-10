ALARM in South America due to cases of dengue. How is Mexico?

A new report from the independent laboratory Valisure reveals that the benzenea known carcinogen, can form at unacceptably high levels in acne products containing benzoyl peroxideboth prescription and over-the-counter.

What products are affected? According to the study, 94 of 99 products tested containing benzoyl peroxide tested positive for benzene.

How is benzene formed? Tests showed that benzene can form when these products are stored or handled at high temperatureslike when left in a hot car for days.





How serious is the problem? Benzene is a carcinogenic substance that can cause leukemia and other types of cancer.r. Long-term exposure to benzene, even at low levels, can be harmful to your health.

What is being done about it? Valisure has filed a citizen petition with the FDA requesting the recall and suspension of sales of products containing benzoyl peroxide. The FDA is reviewing the petition and has confirmed that it is taking steps to verify the information provided.

