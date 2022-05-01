Good results for Valentino Rossi at Brands Hatch in the two races of the Sprint Cup, second round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe 2022 championship. The 43-year-old from Pesaro, paired with the Belgian Frédéric Vervisch, in the Audi R8 Lms GT3 (Wrt), closed 13th and 8th respectively in the two races, won by Ferrari and Mercedes.

valentino’s comment

–

A weekend in crescendo for the Audi number 46. “In race-1 unfortunately I started in the middle of the battle – said Valentino Rossi -, but I was really lucky at the first corner on the occasion of the accident that involved the other cars . Then I wasn’t very fast and I stayed there, in the group, finishing only thirteenth ”. The second test, 60 minutes long, saw the “Doctor” board the German car in the second stint. “In race-2 I would say that I went much better, especially because I was able to improve my lap times, and in the second part of my stint I was strong – added the nine-time World Championship champion -. Lap after lap I understood the track better and better. Overall I am happy: it was our first race closed in the top ten, and our first points scored in terms of the championship. So it was a good result ”.