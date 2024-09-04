At today’s next@acer press conference at IFA 2024, Acer unveiled its bold gaming laptop concept, Project DualPlay. This innovative device promises to redefine portable gaming, offering industry-first versatility. At the heart of Project DualPlay is its large touchpad, which also serves as an integrated wireless controller. With a simple click, gamers can detach the controller from its magnetic base, simultaneously activating two powerful 5-watt speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Project DualPlay was designed with multiplayer in mind. The detachable controller splits into two independent joysticks, perfect for head-to-head battles in titles like Street Fighter. Project DualPlay isn’t just powerful, it’s also a sight to behold. Customizable 360-degree RGB lighting encompasses the keyboard, display bezels, touchpad, and even the controller’s joysticks, creating an electrifying gaming atmosphere. Project DualPlay is still in the concept stage, but it’s clear that Acer is charting a new path for the future of portable gaming.

Also in the gaming space, the company introduced the Nitro Blaze 7, a portable console designed to offer a high-quality gaming experience. Thanks to the powerful AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors, with up to 39 TOPS of AI capabilities, and AMD Radeon 780M graphics, gamers can expect smooth and fast performance even on the most demanding titles. The 7-inch Full HD display, with a 144 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support, ensures an immersive and lag-free visual experience. The large storage space, up to 2 TB, and memory up to 16 GB ensure that gamers can take their game library with them wherever they go. The Acer Game Space app also makes it easy to access all the major gaming platforms on Windows 11. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.





At IFA, Acer also announced new computers designed for gaming: the Predator Orion 7000 desktop, equipped with the latest Intel processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, guarantees a smooth and immersive gaming experience. The new Nitro V 16 laptop, with 14th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPUs, offers a high-resolution display and an optimized cooling system for intense gaming sessions.





The smaller but equally powerful Nitro V 14, powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 series processors with Ryzen AI and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs, rounds out the lineup. Both Nitro laptops leverage AI to improve gaming performance and productivity, with technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, ray tracing, and Acer’s suite of conferencing tools, as well as Copilot in Windows. The Acer Nitro V 16 will be available in Italy in early 2025 with prices starting at € 1,499. The Acer Nitro V 14 will be available in Italy in September with prices starting at 1,199.



