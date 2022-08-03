Looking forward to knowing something concrete about Ace Combat 8in synergistic development between the ILCA studio and Project Aces, we have already reached the third anniversary for Ace Combat 7a chapter that can be defined as a love song for the series, full of references to the main chapters set in Strangereal.

For the occasion, the title received a free update packed with new skins and emblems:

“This update includes 14 new skins, including highly anticipated Razgriz Squadron and Wardog Squadron skins, now available for the F-14A Tomcat, a playable aircraft added to the TOP GUN: Maverick Aircraft Set. The Wardog skin has also been added. Squadron for the F-14D Super Tomcat, 6 reprinted skins from ACE COMBAT 3, 4 European aircraft skins and a glowing skin for the XFA-27. Players will also be able to enjoy 17 new emblems, including the third anniversary emblem of ACE COMBAT 7, 3 Nugget emblems and 13 from the collaboration with THE IDOLM @ STER SEASON.”