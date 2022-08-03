OrganEx is the new technology developed by a team of scientists from Yale who found that massive and permanent cell failure does not have to happen that quickly and organ cell function can be restored. In fact, after death, within minutes of the final heartbeat, a cascade of biochemical events triggered by a lack of blood flow, oxygen and nutrients, begins to destroy the body’s cells and organs.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature.

OrganEx: this is what it consists of and how it can be exploited

Using new OrganEx technology that provides a specially designed cellular protective fluid for organs and tissues, the researchers restored blood circulation and other cellular functions in the pigs exactly one hour after their death. These findings can help prolong the health of human organs during surgery and expand the availability of donor organs: “All cells don’t die immediately, there is a longer series of events,” he said David Andrijevicassociate researcher in neuroscience at the Yale School of Medicine and co-lead author of the study. “It is a process in which you can intervene, interrupt and restore some cellular functions.”

The research builds on a previous Yale-led project that restored circulation and certain cellular functions in the brain of a dead pig, with technology called BrainEx. Published in 2019, that study and along with the current one were led by the laboratory of Nenad Sestan of YaleProfessor of neuroscience Harvey And Kate Cushing and Professor of Comparative Medicine, Genetics and Psychiatry.

"If we were able to restore some cellular functions in the dead brain, an organ known to be more susceptible to ischemia (inadequate blood supply), we hypothesized that something similar could also be achieved in other vital transplantable organs," he added. In the new research, which involved senior author Sestan and colleagues Andrijevic, Zvonimir Vrselja, Taras Lysyy and Shupei Zhangall of Yalethe researchers applied a modified version of BrainEx called OrganEx to the entire pig. The technology consists of a perfusion device similar to heart-lung machines, which do the work of the heart and lungs during surgery, and an experimental fluid containing compounds that can promote cellular health and suppress inflammation throughout the body of the pig. Cardiac arrest was induced in anesthetized pigs, which were treated with OrganEx one hour after death.

Six hours after the OrganEx treatment, the scientists found that key cellular functions were active in many areas of the pigs’ body, including the heart, liver and kidneys, and that some organ functions had been restored. For example, they found evidence of electrical activity in the heart, which maintained the ability to contract: “We were also able to restore circulation throughout the body, which amazed us,” Sestan explained.

Normally, when the heart stops beating, the organs begin to swell, collapsing blood vessels and blocking circulation, the scientist noted. Yet circulation was restored and the organs of deceased pigs who received the OrganEx treatment appeared functional at the cell and tissue level: "Under the microscope, it was difficult to distinguish between a healthy organ and one that had been treated with OrganEx technology. after death, "said Vrselja.

As in the 2019 research, the researchers also found that cellular activity in certain areas of the brain was restored, although no organized electrical activity indicating consciousness was detected during no part of the experiment.

The team of researchers were particularly impressed with observing involuntary and spontaneous muscle movements in the head and neck areas when they evaluated the treated animals, which remained anesthetized for the entire six-hour experiment. These movements indicated the conservation of some motor functions, Sestan said.

The experimental protocols for the latest study were approved by Yale’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee and led by an external advisory and ethics committee.

The scholars pointed out that further studies are needed to understand the seemingly restored motor functions in animals and that a rigorous ethical review by other scientists and bioethicists is needed. The experimental protocols for the latest study were approved by Yale's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee and led by an external advisory and ethics committee.

OrganEx technology could possibly have several potential applications, the authors said. For example, it could extend the life of organs in human patients and expand the availability of donor organs for transplantation. It may also be able to help heal organs or tissues damaged by ischemia during heart attacks or stroke.

“There are numerous potential applications for this exciting new technology,” concluded Stephen Latham, director of the Yale Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics: “However, we must keep close supervision of all future studies, especially those that include perfusion. of the brain “.