Xi Jinping made his first international visit after being re-elected for a third term as China’s leader, and the destination was increasingly ally Russia. Xi and Vladimir Putin signed trade agreements, spoke of the importance of cultural and social rapprochement between the two countries and, for more than four hours, discussed the war in Ukraine. The visit brought together both objective questions and symbolic aspects, with a question: Will Xi manage to be the articulator of the end of the war in Ukraine?

It was the 40th meeting between Xi and Putin since 2013, with both calling each other “dear friend”. The number does not include telephone conversations and video conferences, closer contact than many people have with family members. Russia was the Chinese leader’s first international destination ten years ago. Since then, in addition to several cooperation agreements, bilateral trade between the two territorial giants has doubled, reaching close to US$ 200 billion.

Economy

Trade and financial relations were an important topic of talks in Moscow, with the signing of a joint declaration for the expansion of economic cooperation with targets for 2030. They also discussed the expansion of energy infrastructure between the two countries, such as the planned gas pipeline Poder da Siberia 2 , which will pass through Mongolia. Economic relations between Russia and China are very important to Moscow, however, they are becoming increasingly asymmetrical.

China and Russia are growing closer due to US and European Union sanctions. The Russians need to find destinations for their hydrocarbons and partners that bypass the use of the dollar and the financial system based on the so-called West. China needs to expand the markets open to its products with the increasing protectionist measures it faces, and circumventing the dollar-based system has been one of its main interests in recent years.

We talked about this topic here in our space exactly one year ago. During Xi’s visit, Putin defended the use of the yuan as an intermediary even for Russian relations with other actors, such as African countries. Today, 14% of the volume of bank transactions made in Russia are in yuan. The issue is that while China offers reciprocal treatment and accepts transactions in rubles, the relationship is quite asymmetrical, with the use of rubles accounting for less than 1% of Chinese transactions.

Asymmetry is a word that well defines the current economic relations between China and Russia. China is Russia’s biggest trading partner, but the Russians are only China’s fifth largest trading partner. Most Russian exports are commodities such as natural gas, oil and wheat. Meanwhile, industrialized products of Chinese origin are increasingly expanding their presence in Russian markets, such as steel, electronics, machinery and ships.

With Western sanctions, many car makers shut down their operations in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, 17% of cars sold from Russia were of Chinese origin. Today, Russia has the advantage only on specific issues, such as nuclear expertise. Four nuclear reactors in China are being built by Russia, and during the visit, a cooperation agreement was signed between Rosatom and the Chinese Atomic Energy Authority.

Pax Sinica

China has been an extremely important ally for Russia over the past two decades, that is beyond doubt, but the trend towards profound economic asymmetry is worrying for Moscow, which is increasingly at risk of becoming a “junior partner” in this relationship. At the same time, the intention and potential is to increasingly shift the center of international politics away from the so-called West. Xi referred to this movement when Putin said goodbye to his “dear friend” in the car that took the Chinese leader to the airport.

“Right now, there are changes like we haven’t seen in a hundred years, and we are the ones driving those changes together.” These were Xi’s words to Putin, in public, in front of the press. In other words, a clear message for the US and the European Union. After Pax Britannica and Pax Americana, the world can see a Pax Sinica, achieved with Russian support. This will depend on an increasing Chinese role as a mediator and diplomatic bridge, with a current focus on Ukraine.

We saw here in our space, last week, the Chinese role in mediating the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. A peace plan for Ukraine, however, is quite different, as it involves the direct interests of the greatest economic and military power on the planet, the US. The announced Chinese plan has 12 comprehensive points, intentionally vague, to serve as a parameter for more objective and specific negotiations. Putin said the points “respect” Russia’s position.

In the week that begins, Xi will receive Lula and Pedro Sánchez, head of the Spanish government. Both governments have announced that they will discuss peace in Ukraine with the Chinese leader; in the case of Lula, among other matters. Sánchez goes as the leader of an EU and NATO country, serving as a possible intermediary between the blocs and China. Lula and Brazil, on the other hand, represent the type of support that China needs to gain in order to advance in its role as a mediator in Ukraine.

Countries that are affected by war, especially in their economies, but that are not hopelessly involved in the conflict. Brazil, India, Egypt and the Saudis, for example. From this base of support, China can advance its proposal, gaining supporters and managing to reduce European resistance. It is important to remember that the EU’s position is not homogeneous, with internal divergences within the bloc. At the other extreme is Washington, which claims that China’s position is not neutral enough to be a mediator.

Mainly, the US accuse the Chinese plan of, in practice, legitimizing the occupation of territories by Russia, since the Chinese points do not require Russian withdrawal. It also claims that a ceasefire would only buy Russia time and regain its strength. Putin, for his part, responded by saying that the Biden administration is the least interested in peace in Ukraine, and that the US wants to fight “to the last Ukrainian”. In any case, today, there is no viable military solution on the horizon.