DThe conservative British government wants to replace its failed plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda without checking their eligibility with a plan with the same purpose and send refugees to Rwanda as soon as possible. The new British Home Secretary James Cleverly, who took over the portfolio just four days ago from his sacked predecessor Suella Braverman, announced on Thursday that there would be a new contract with the Rwandan government to accept refugees “within days”.

Claudia Broell Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court in Great Britain ruled in an appeal that the intention to immediately deport migrants arriving illegally on British beaches to Rwanda violated international obligations; The lawsuits brought by individuals against this are therefore legitimate.

Cleverly argued that the Supreme Court had not condemned as unlawful the general practice of transferring asylum seekers to third countries so that they can seek reception there. The decision only casts doubt on whether asylum seekers in Rwanda are adequately protected from being returned to their home countries. There have been discussions for some time between the British Home Office and the Rwandan government about administrative assistance and organizational standards that should make the asylum procedure in Rwanda more legally secure. The existing agreement in the form of a “Memorandum of Understanding” should result in a binding contract; this will happen in the near future.

Kigali speaks of “extreme and speculative” concerns

The British government also plans to formally declare Rwanda a safe third country through a legal designation. Such a norm could no longer be challenged in the British courts; However, it is unclear whether this amendment, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Home Secretary want to have passed in Parliament with the urgency of “emergency legislation”, will also find quick approval in the House of Lords, in which there is no conservative majority.







Some Conservative MPs are calling for Britain to leave the European Convention on Human Rights if necessary to prevent further international objections to the Rwandan deportations. Cleverly said the government does not believe this is necessary. International institutions could be “reformed and renewed”, this also applies to the European Court of Human Rights.

The Rwandan government disagreed with the British court’s assessment “that Rwanda is not a safe country for asylum seekers and refugees.” Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo further said, “Given Rwanda’s welcoming policy and the fact that we care about refugees, the political judgments made today are unjustified.” The examples that the court cited as justification were “insensitive” in view Human rights violations have occurred in many other parts of the world. The court referred to “extreme and speculative” concerns based on the “hypocritical criticism” of the United Nations Refugee Agency, which has repeatedly described Rwanda’s refugee policy as “exemplary” on other occasions.

Rwanda has been led autocratically by President Paul Kagame for 23 years. The country is considered one of the most progressive on the continent, but it performs poorly when it comes to political freedoms. A new contract with the British government will be ratified immediately, the spokeswoman said. “We will legally guarantee that those resettled from the UK to Rwanda will be protected from deportation from Rwanda.”