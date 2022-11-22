Emily Brooks, who according to her Tik Tok account is bbc Sports Journalist, shared his experience staying in the so-called ‘Fan Villas‘ (Fan Village) in Qatar.

The British said that she paid a value of 175 pounds sterling, around 207 dollarsper night, to sleep in a ‘tent’ in precarious conditions: located on the sand, without air conditioning (this is fundamental considering that it is located on a desert), and with deficient basic services.

Villas for fans of the Soccer World Cup located in different places of Qatar, From the outside, they look like different tents (or tents, as they are known in Colombia) white in color and in which the plastic reaches the floor to protect whoever is inside from the heat and sand.

The dozens of stores are arranged one after another in the middle of a flat lot, decorated with the flags of the different countries participating in the Soccer World Cup. Sada room would have two beds for the accommodation of two or more people, the bathrooms are shared, however, the British questioned the health conditions of these.

The value per night to stay in one of these tents is 175 pounds sterling, about 207 dollars at today’s exchange rates, including breakfast.

As for the interior of the room, “it is quite basic, it has two single beds, and the floor feels a bit uneven. So I did an inspection, and, yes, there is sand under the floor,” Emily Brooks said.

Khor al Adaid is the most important desert in Qatar and has been declared by UNESCO as a nature reserve

The woman says that the “room” is on a mat, however, under the mat, which according to the video is easily lifted, is the natural floor of the place, sand.

Likewise, he explained that there was “decent” electricity and internet, in addition to the fact that they were given two padlocks to close their store.

On the other hand, the British questioned the sanitary conditions of the place because she assured that there was no toilet paper available in the bathroom, and that the reception (place where they could get it) was quite far from the place where they were staying. Also, she said that she forgot to bring a towel, and that there was none at the reception.

Unfinished roads, bare plastic tents (NO aircon) for $200 a night, black running water, empty services, incomplete venues, and (apparently) even paid crowds of actors… Qatar’s #FIFAWorldCup2022 you have started and it looks awful. Anyone else getting serious Fyre festival vibes? pic.twitter.com/CJehOapIXU — Adrian (Coffeehouse Crime) (@coffeehcrime) November 21, 2022

Likewise, he pointed out the poor quality of the water, “I would recommend letting the water run for a moment before using it to brush your teeth,” he explained while watching in the video how the liquid came out with a dark color from the faucet for a few seconds.

Finally, he pointed out that the place does not have air conditioning and heat is a problem. The place is located in the middle of a desert, and temperatures can range from 30 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees.

“We had a fan, but right now it felt like it was just pushing hot air everywhere,” he said.

It seems that Qatar was not the ideal place to hold a World Cup as we all (?) believed. The Fan Village is already compared to the Fyre Festival. pic.twitter.com/hy1XwofV6z — ³³✭ Hugo Marcelo  @[email protected] 🐘 (@hoogodelagente) November 20, 2022

The video was uploaded two days before the opening of the World Cup, the woman pointed out that “everything felt that it was still incomplete (under construction)”, however, local workers assured that everything would be ready for the start day of the event.

