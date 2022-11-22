Home page politics

Of: Momir Takac

Split

Russian soldiers are said to have dumped their dead comrades in a rubbish dump in Kherson. Local residents describe depressing observations.

Cherson – As is unfortunately usual in a war, the Ukraine war is not lacking in atrocities. The atrocities in Bucha, which are said to have been committed by Russian soldiers against the civilian population, are burned into people’s memories. But Ukrainian armed forces are also accused of war crimes. So they are said to have shot surrendering Russian soldiers.

Cherson: Local residents describe how trucks with black sacks drove to the dump

But aside from alleged war crimes, other atrocities are unfolding in the Ukraine conflict. Russian soldiers are said to have banished their comrades who died in the battle for Cherson, which has since been liberated, to a rubbish dump and disposed of them. The British reports Guardians, who spoke to landfill workers and local residents. The claims cannot be independently verified.

“Every time our army fired at the Russians there, they took the remains to the landfill and burned them,” the Ukrainian, who lives in Kherson, tells dem Guardians. As Ukraine’s offensive in Kherson gathered momentum, large plumes of black smoke and the stench of burnt meat increased in the area around the landfill, local residents report.

Dead soldiers burned in landfill in Kherson? “It smelled like burnt hair”

The dump is said to have been declared a “no-go area” by occupiers from Russia. A woman who regularly takes waste to the dump with her husband tells of a checkpoint set up by the Russians. “One day my husband and I arrived at the wrong time. We came here while they were doing their ‘business’ and they hit my husband hard in the face with a club,” says Svitlana Viktorivna.

She “didn’t see the remains” as they were said to have been buried. But she is certain that dead Russian soldiers were cremated. The suspicion is also substantiated by statements by residents of a block of flats opposite the landfill. When the Russians began to burn, “a large cloud of smoke rose,” and there was a smell of decay in the air. “It was also scary because it smelled like burnt hair,” says Olesia Kokorina, who lives on the eighth floor.

“Thrown away and rubbish dumped over it”: Garbage collector describes disposal of corpses

Residents and landfill workers also described seeing open-top trucks with black sacks on the back of the site driving into the site. They did not see whether the bodies of civilians or soldiers were inside. “Do you think someone wanted her [die Leichen, Anm. d. Red.] to bury? They threw them away and then dumped the garbage on them and that was it,” said a garbage truck driver.

The burning of corpses in Kherson is not the only accusation leveled at the Russian invaders. Shortly after the war began, they were suspected of having burned dead civilians in mobile crematoria to cover up war crimes. Kind of loud n-tv happened in Mariupol. Also in Donetsk, Russian soldiers are said to have been dumped in a dump, according to a wiretapped call, reported the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported in May. (mt)