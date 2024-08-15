Lonely Mountains: Downhill, the brilliantly serene/controller-snappingly infuriating mountain biking game from developer Megagon Industries, is trading its wheels for a pair of skis later this year, with the arrival of newly announced follow-up, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders.

Much like its predecessor, Snow Riders is all about getting from up to down as elegantly and/or speedily as possible. This time, though, its gorgeous mountain views are blanketed in thick snow and ice, lending a different dimension to proceedings as players attempt to perform tricks, discover shortcuts, and beat their best times with a pair of skis strapped to their feet.

Once again, there’ll be challenges to complete and new equipment, outfits, and tricks to unlock during play, but Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders also introduces online competitive and co-operative multiplayer across a variety of modes.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders doesn’t have a release date yet, but there won’t be too long to wait – it’s currently scheduled to release for PC via Steam before the end of this year. And if it’s anything like its predecessor, there’s ample reason to be excited.

“It’s a magic game, conjuring a sense of life from what looks like trees of folded paper, rocks made real from crinkled blankets,” Christian Donlan wrote of Lonely Mountains: Downhill back in 2019. “At times I’ve felt more connected to the world of this game than my own. It does that through feeling, and feeling in the simplest and purest sense.