The image of Yves Bissouma, Tottenham Hotspur player, inhaling the so-called “laughing gas” went around the world and, as expected, it already brought him the first serious problem.

The 27-year-old Ivorian footballer filmed himself consuming this nitrous oxide or hippy crack from a balloon, during a party with his friends after losing a friendly match with the Spurs, and posted it on his Snapchat account.

The club decided to suspend him for one match, so he will not play in the first match of the Premier League against Leicester City, This Monday at 2 pm, Colombia time.

However, Bissouma could face a more serious problem: recreational possession of this type of drug has been illegal since last year in the United Kingdom and can lead to sentences of two years in prison.

Bissouma apologized for the incident, calling it a “serious lapse in judgment.”

“I now understand how serious this is and the health risks it poses,” the midfielder said.

The Tottenham manager’s reaction to the announcement of the punishment

At a press conference this Thursday, the coach Ange Postecoglou He announced the player’s sanction. “When something like this happens, I try to look at it in two ways. First, he is a person and he made a bad decision. There will be sanctions, some educational. The second is that he is a player, with responsibilities,” he said.

“He won’t be there on Monday, we suspended him. He needs us to regain that confidence in him. It’s as simple as behaving, making better decisions. He has apologised to me, to the club and to his teammates, but that’s only part of it,” added the Australian coach.

